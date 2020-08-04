Many receiving settlement notices for Google+ class action lawsuit

 August 4, 2020  Posted by  Breaches, Business

Kyle Bradshaw reports:

If you were a member of Google Plus before it shut down last year, odds are you got an email informing you that a class action lawsuit against Google has been settled.

Back in 2018, Google+ was delivered a deadly blow when it was discovered that a privacy flaw allowed any third-party developer to obtain private data from any user profile. Within months, the service was preparing to shut down, and as reported by Ars Technica, a class action lawsuit was filed against Google for their alleged “law approach” to the security of Google+ data.

Read more on 9to5Google.

