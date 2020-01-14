Man Sues Fingerprint Database Service Over Privacy Law Breach

Bill Toulas reports:

A US citizen named Paul Sayas wants to initiate a class-action lawsuit against “Biometric Impressions”, a fingerprint database and biometrics checking service provider. The plaintiff has submitted his lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, and calls for other people who have had their biometric data collected and unlawfully shared by the accused company to support him and join the fight. Mr. Sayas claims that Biometric Impressions has stored his fingerprints without asking for his consent, and then shared it with an unknown number of other entities through their service.