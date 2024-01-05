Man Lacks Privacy Interest in Nevada Opioid Prescription Records

Holly Barker reports:

A California man challenging a pair of GPS tracking warrants that he claimed rested on an unconstitutional search of Nevada’s prescription monitoring program database lost his Ninth Circuit appeal after the court said he had no legitimate expectation of privacy in his records.

Pointing to the government’s “long-standing and pervasive regulation of opioids,” the court said Myron Motley had no Fourth Amendment claim.

Nevada’s laws are similar to the federal Controlled Substances Act’s “close, extensive regulation of opioid prescriptions,” Judge Mark J. Bennett said, affirming the district court’s denial of Motley’s bid to suppress.