Malaysia: Personal Data Protection Department issues new guidelines, circulars and codes of practice
Kherk Ying Chew, Sonia Ong, and Chun Hau Ng of BakerMcKenzie write:
Earlier this year, the Malaysian Personal Data Protection Department (PDPD) released several documents to aid data users in their compliance with the Malaysian Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (PDPA) – these include a guide on privacy notices, new codes of practice applicable to the private healthcare industry and the water utilities industry, as well as circulars reminding prescribed classes of data users of their registration obligations.
The first in the series of documents issued by the PDPD was the publication of the Guide to Preparation of Personal Data Protection Notice – which aims to serve as a reference for data users in preparing simple, comprehensive and tailored privacy notices for compliance with the requirements of the Notice and Choice Principle under the Malaysian Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (PDPA).
