Major hospital systems plan to share anonymous data on millions of patients through Seattle startup

Heidi Groover reports:

Providence and about a dozen other major health-care systems across the country said Thursday they will join in a venture “unprecedented” in scope to share anonymized patient data in hopes of supporting research and better understanding medical conditions and treatments.

The health-care systems will co-own a private Seattle-based startup company called Truveta that will aggregate the data and make it available to researchers, health-care providers and pharmaceutical companies, CEO Terry Myerson said.

[…]

Eventually, the company will sell access to the data. Pharmaceutical companies designing clinical trials or looking for information about side effects of medications would pay to access the data, Myerson said.