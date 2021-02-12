Major hospital systems plan to share anonymous data on millions of patients through Seattle startup

Heidi Groover reports:
Providence and about a dozen other major health-care systems across the country said Thursday they will join in a venture “unprecedented” in scope to share anonymized patient data in hopes of supporting research and better understanding medical conditions and treatments.
The health-care systems will co-own a private Seattle-based startup company called Truveta that will aggregate the data and make it available to researchers, health-care providers and pharmaceutical companies, CEO Terry Myerson said.
[…]
Eventually, the company will sell access to the data. Pharmaceutical companies designing clinical trials or looking for information about side effects of medications would pay to access the data, Myerson said.
