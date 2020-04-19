Major data leak found in one of seven potential coronavirus apps

DutchNews.nl reports:

One of the seven apps which could help the coronavirus lockdown to be lifted in the Netherlands has been found to have a major data leak, RTL Nieuws reported on Sunday. The seven apps, whittled down by experts from a shortlist of 63, are being studied in detail this weekend and the government hopes to take a decision on which apps to use in the coming days. However, the source code of the app Covid19 Alert, placed online on Saturday, included old files which lead to the names, addresses and passwords of 200 users of another app linked to to the coronavirus tracker.