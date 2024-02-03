Maine School Will Begin Biometric Scanning, Data Collection for Students

Steve Robinson reports:

A public high school in Maine is among the first in the state to adopt biometric scanning technology to track student attendance.

Caribou High School in Aroostook County (RSU 39) has contracted with IdentiMetrics to implement a system that scans students’ fingerprints, stores the data, and creates a tracking system so that administrators can have an easier time keeping track of the roughly 460 students.

According to a letter from school Principal Jamie Selfridge, the new biometric surveillance technology will be deployed for students this year.