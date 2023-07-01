Madison Square Garden Sued Over Facial ID Technology at Venues

Jul 012023
Christopher Brown reports:
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. violated New York City’s biometric privacy ordinance and a state privacy law through a facial recognition system it used to provide security at its entertainment venues, a new proposed federal class action alleged.
M. Ross Arnel alleged that MSG profited from its collection of biometric information from visitors to Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and other venues by using the information to improve security and make its venues more appealing to the public.
Read more at Bloomberg Law. The case is Arnel v. Madison Square Garden Ent. Corp., S.D.N.Y., No. 1:23-cv-05537, case filed 6/28/23.