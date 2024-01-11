PogoWasRight.org

Madison Square Garden Facial ID Suit Should Advance, Judge Says

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. should be required to face allegations that it violated the New York City biometrics law at its entertainment venues, a federal magistrate judge said in a recommendation.

The plaintiffs’ allegation that MSG benefited from using their information because it allowed the company to deter litigation and reduce its litigation expenses was sufficient to state a claim under the city’s Biometric Identifier Information Protection Code, Magistrate Judge James L. Cott of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York said in a Tuesday report.

