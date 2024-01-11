Madison Square Garden Facial ID Suit Should Advance, Judge Says

Christopher Brown reports:
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. should be required to face allegations that it violated the New York City biometrics law at its entertainment venues, a federal magistrate judge said in a recommendation.
The plaintiffs’ allegation that MSG benefited from using their information because it allowed the company to deter litigation and reduce its litigation expenses was sufficient to state a claim under the city’s Biometric Identifier Information Protection Code, Magistrate Judge James L. Cott of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York said in a Tuesday report.
