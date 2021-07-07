Madison School District spent $30K to investigate evidence of hidden cameras at East High

 July 7, 2021  Posted by  Surveillance, U.S., Workplace

Elizabeth Beyer reports:

The Madison School District paid more than $30,000 for a third-party investigator to look into circumstances surrounding the installation of hidden cameras in an East High School coach’s office.

The district has so far not released the full report put together by MWH Law Group, the firm tapped to conduct the investigation.

Read more on The Wisconsin State Journal.

The situation that triggered the investigation appears to concern the installation of a camera to monitor an employee who was suspected of sleeping on the job.

