MA: Supreme Judicial Court rules consent required for blood alcohol test

Shira Schoenberg reports:
The police cannot test a person’s blood to determine blood alcohol content without that person’s consent, even if the person authorized the blood draw itself, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled Friday.
It is well-established law that the police cannot order a blood test without a person’s consent, in order to protect the safety of both the subject and medical personnel. But the SJC was presented with a unique drunk driving case in which the driver, Eric Moreau, was taken to the hospital after a collision and agreed to a blood test for medical purposes. The Gardner police then obtained a warrant for his blood and tested it to determine his blood alcohol content. Based on the results, Moreau was charged with operating under the influence and negligent driving.
h/t, Joe Cadillic