Lufthansa Flight Attendants Ordered Passengers to Delete Cellphone Footage of Cabin Carnage After Turbulence Rattled Plane

Mateusz Maszczynski

A flight attendant aboard a Lufthansa flight that was shaken by severe turbulence while flying from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt earlier this month reportedly ordered passengers to delete photos and videos they had captured of the carnage inflicted upon the cabin, according to two passengers who shared their accounts with Insider.

German law generally permits people to take photos of others in public spaces without their permission, but it’s forbidden to take a photo of someone if it shows their helplessness – say, after a car crash or perhaps after being injured in turbulence.

It’s also generally not permitted to share photos of people that can be identified in the photo without first obtaining their permission – which creates a legal grey area for photos taken aboard LH469.