‘Love Contracts’ Go Mainstream as Employers Track Office Romance

Workplace privacy issues have taken center stage in the past year or so. Not only do we have the issues of employers protecting workplace health and safety during the pandemic without violating employees’ privacy in unacceptable ways, but the MeToo! movement that preceded the pandemic was already producing significant shifts in how employers might monitor non-work relationships or activities involving employees.

Paige Smith and Jake Holland report:

Three years after the eruption of the #MeToo movement, businesses are still revamping their workplace dating policies, sometimes turning to disclosure requirements that may make employees blush but don’t run afoul of privacy laws.

While workplace dating policies have been commonplace for years, typically targeting relationships between managers and subordinates, many companies have been compelled to update them to take into account new state anti-harassment laws and remote work activity spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.