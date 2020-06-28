Louis mayor slammed for broadcasting names, addresses of ‘defund the police’ supporters

Jun 282020
 
 June 28, 2020  Posted by  Breaches, U.S.

Nicole Acevedo reports:

The mayor of St. Louis is facing backlash for reading aloud during a public briefing the full names and street addresses of protesters who are calling on the city to defund the police department.

[…]

As of Saturday, at least 15,000 people had signed a Change.org petition calling for Krewson’s resignation, contending that she “directly endangered the lives of protesters by releasing their names and addresses.”

On Friday night, Krewson apologized in a statement “for identifying individuals who presented letters to me at City Hall as I was answering a routine question during one of my updates earlier today.”

Read more on NBC.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.