Louis mayor slammed for broadcasting names, addresses of ‘defund the police’ supporters

Nicole Acevedo reports:

The mayor of St. Louis is facing backlash for reading aloud during a public briefing the full names and street addresses of protesters who are calling on the city to defund the police department.

As of Saturday, at least 15,000 people had signed a Change.org petition calling for Krewson’s resignation, contending that she “directly endangered the lives of protesters by releasing their names and addresses.”

On Friday night, Krewson apologized in a statement “for identifying individuals who presented letters to me at City Hall as I was answering a routine question during one of my updates earlier today.”