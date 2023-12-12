Long-running Clearview AI class action biometric privacy case settles

Suzanne Smalley reports:

Facial recognition technology company Clearview AI has reached a settlement with plaintiffs in a class-action privacy lawsuit after a long court battle, according to a court docket entry filed November 30. The terms of the settlement are not yet public.

The docket entry from an Illinois federal court noted that the parties to the case have “settled the matter in principle.” Plaintiffs in the case alleged that Clearview, which scrapes images of faces from across the web, violated Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), which is the toughest such law in the country.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers will now work on the motion for approval of settlement, with the next hearing on the matter scheduled for January 23, the docket entry said.

Consumers behind the suit said Clearview AI violated BIPA because it failed to get their consent before using billions of online images to support its facial recognition technology.