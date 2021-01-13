Loblaw’s points economy for private-health data follows Big Tech’s playbook

 January 13, 2021

Vass Bednar is the executive director of McMaster University’s new master of public policy in digital society program

Should personal health information be tethered to rewards and leveraged for advertising purposes?

In October, Loblaw Cos. Ltd. unveiled a mobile application that refers shoppers to health services and ties loyalty points to wellness behaviours. Developed in a partnership with digital startup League, the app merges digital health technologies with an established loyalty program – PC Optimum, which has about 18 million users. It’s now available in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario after initially launching in Atlantic Canada.

