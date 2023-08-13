LinkNYC Is A Privacy Disaster. Here’s Why

Daniel Schwarz, Senior Privacy & Technology Strategist, Policy
and Simon McCormack, Senior Writer, Communications, of NYCLU write:
From its inception, LinkNYC – the public WiFi kiosks that are run by a consortium of companies including Google subsidiary Sidewalk Labs – have always posed a threat to privacy. But after nine years of operation and a recent audit, it’s fair to say LinkNYC represents a barely mitigated privacy disaster. The project puts the personal information of millions of New Yorkers at serious risk and primarily sees the public as walking targets for adverting.
[…]
Worse still, a recent audit commissioned by the City’s Office of Technology and Innovation (OTI) revealed that CityBridge – the consortium behind LinkNYC – repeatedly violated its own privacy policy. Among other issues, the audit shows CityBridge failed to anonymize MAC addresses of user devices. MAC addresses are unique identifiers assigned to each network device and they can be used to identify and track the devices, or the people using them, over time.
Read more at NYCLU.
Now what was Governor Hoechel saying about New York State leading the country on cybersecurity?
h/t, Joe Cadillic