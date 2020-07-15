LinkedIn Sued Over ‘Brazen’ Privacy Breach

Wendy Davis reports:

Social networking company LinkedIn was hit with a class-action complaint alleging that it engaged in “a particularly brazen, indefensible privacy violation” by reading data from Apple users’ clipboards.

“Until abruptly exposed by Apple and independent developers, LinkedIn had programmed its iPhone and iPad applications to abuse Apple’s Universal Clipboard to brazenly read and divert LinkedIn users’ most sensitive data — including sensitive data from other Apple devices — without their consent or knowledge,” New York resident Adam Bauer alleges in a class-action complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.