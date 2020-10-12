Lined up in the sights of Vietnamese hackers

Hakan Tanriverdi, Max Zierer, Ann-Kathrin Wetter, Kai Biermann (Zeit Online), and Thi Do Nguyen (Zeit Online) report:

Bui Thanh Hieu had already paid the attendance fee of 200 euros when he heard a warning. He intended to give a speech at a conference near Stuttgart. However, then, he was given the following hint: The Vietnamese secret service might have infiltrated the event. Bui Thanh Hieu is one of the best known bloggers from Vietnam. Most people in Germany know Vietnam as a holiday destination with beautiful beaches and great food. Bui documents the other side: the one-party state that intimidates everyone voicing criticism. A state that tolerates corruption and arbitrariness of authorities.