Libraries, Town Halls And DMVs To Use Facial Recognition/Thermal Imaging Kiosks

August 29, 2020 Surveillance, U.S.
Joe Cadillic writes:
The Concord Monitor’s article about 50 businesses and 50 solutions on automated kiosks, is really an article praising a corporation for exploiting peoples fears during a pandemic.
“When the pandemic hit, the team at Advanced Kiosks realized that they had more opportunity for growth than ever before. With social distancing quickly becoming the norm, all sorts of businesses that had previously resisted automation were looking for innovative ways to deliver services without person-to-person interactions.”
Advanced Kiosks growth is tied to giving the public an illusion of safety.
