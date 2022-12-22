Legislators call for sanctions on firms complicit in mass DNA harvesting of Tibetans and Uyghurs

Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China writes:

A group of legislators from 15 legislatures globally have called on their respective governments to investigate and suspend commercial activities with companies providing the PRC government with technologies to carry out biometric surveillance in the Uyghur Region, Tibet and elsewhere in the PRC, including the PRC state backed BGI Group and US firm Thermo Fisher.

Reports by Human Rights Watch and other groups have indicated that, since June 2016, the PRC authorities have conducted a mass DNA collection programme in the Tibet Autonomous Region, reaching up to one third of Tibet’s total population – including many children. Investigations have revealed that at least one American company, Thermo Fisher, is known to be supplying DNA profiling kits to police in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

