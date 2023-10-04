Legislative Developments in AI: The Bipartisan Framework for the US AI Act

Douglas A. Grimm of ArentFox Schiff LLP writes:

On September 12, 2023, the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law convened a hearing to discuss potential legislation focused on AI models, the third in a series of hearings by the subcommittee analyzing issues in AI oversight. A key discussion topic was the Bipartisan Framework for US AI Act introduced by Senators Richard Blumenthal and Josh Hawley.