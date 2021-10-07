Legal Implications of Facebook Hearing for Whistleblowers & Employers – Privacy Issues on Many Levels
Rachel Popa, Jessica Scheck, and Chandler Ford write:
On Sunday, October 3rd, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen publicly revealed her identity on the CBS television show 60 Minutes. Formerly a member of Facebook’s civic misinformation team, she previously reported them to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a variety of concerning business practices, including lying to investors and amplifying the January 6th Capitol Hill attack via Facebook’s platform.
Like all instances of whistleblowing, Ms. Haugen’s actions have a considerable array of legal implications — not only for Facebook, but for the technology sectors and for labor practices in general. Especially notable is the fact that Ms. Haugen reportedly signed a confidentiality agreement or sometimes call a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with Facebook, which may complicate the legal process.
