Legal Implications of Facebook Hearing for Whistleblowers & Employers – Privacy Issues on Many Levels

Oct 072021
 
 October 7, 2021  Posted by  Business, U.S., Workplace

Rachel Popa, Jessica Scheck, and Chandler Ford write:

On Sunday, October 3rd, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen publicly revealed her identity on the CBS television show 60 Minutes. Formerly a member of Facebook’s civic misinformation team, she previously reported them to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a variety of concerning business practices, including lying to investors and amplifying the January 6th Capitol Hill attack via Facebook’s platform.

Like all instances of whistleblowing, Ms. Haugen’s actions have a considerable array of legal implications — not only for Facebook, but for the technology sectors and for labor practices in general. Especially notable is the fact that Ms. Haugen reportedly signed a confidentiality agreement or sometimes call a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with Facebook, which may complicate the legal process.

Read more on The National Law Review.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.