Leaked records open a “Pandora” box of financial secrets

Oct 042021
 
 October 4, 2021  Posted by  Business, Featured News, Misc

AP reports:

Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders and drug dealers have been hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century, according to a review of nearly 12 million files obtained from 14 firms located around the world.

The report released Sunday  by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries.

Read more on Courthouse News.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.