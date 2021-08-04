Leaked Document Says Google Fired Dozens of Employees for Data Misuse

Aug 042021
Joseph Cox reports:
Google fired dozens of employees between 2018 and 2020 for abusing their access to the company’s tools or data, with some workers potentially facing allegations of accessing Google user or employee data, according to an internal Google document obtained by Motherboard.
The document provides concrete figures on an often delicate part of a tech giant’s operations: investigations into how the company’s own employees leverage their positions to steal, leak, or abuse data they may have access to. Insider abuse is a problem across the tech industry.
Read more on Motherboard.