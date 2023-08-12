Lawyer: Feds now investigating release of trans medical records by Vanderbilt

 August 12, 2023  Posted by  Govt, Healthcare, Laws, U.S.

Nick Beres reports:

A federal investigation is now underway into the controversial release of medical records from Vanderbilt’s transgender clinic, according to a local attorney.

That release of records came at the request of Tennessee attorney general Jonathan Skrmetti.

The question is did the request and release go too far and violate privacy laws? What we are talking about here is the HIPAA law, which protects the privacy of patients’ medical records.

