Lawsuit over Orange County DNA collection program revived

May 6, 2023 Court, Surveillance, U.S.
Hillel Aron reports:
A California appeals court revived a lawsuit Tuesday filed by two UC Irvine professors challenging the Orange County district attorney’s controversial program which takes DNA samples from people charged with misdemeanors as part of plea agreements.
“Due to its complexity, a significant number of alleged misdemeanants will likely be unaware of the information their DNA may reveal and how that information may be exploited,” Fourth Appellate District Associate Justice Eileen Moore wrote in the unanimous opinion.
h/t, Joe Cadillic