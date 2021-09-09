Lawsuit: Fertility App Maker Sent Data to Google, Facebook

Sep 092021
 
 September 9, 2021  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Court, Featured News, Healthcare

Marianne Kobasuk McGee reports:

A proposed class action lawsuit alleges Flo Health, a fertility-tracking mobile app maker, unlawfully shared sensitive user data with Google, Facebook and two other software vendors, who are named as co-defendants in the legal dispute.

The lawsuit comes on the heels of a recent settlement between Flo Health and the Federal Trade Commission over similar data sharing privacy issues (see: FTC Orders Health App Vendor to Revamp Privacy Practices).

The lawsuit complaint filed in a California federal court on Sept. 2 against Wilmington, Delaware-based startup Flo Health, as well as Google, Facebook and two data analytics vendors – AppsFlyer Inc. and Flurry Inc. – alleges violations of several state and federal laws, including California privacy laws, the Stored Communications Act and the Federal Wiretap Act, among other claims.

Read more on GovInfo Security.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.