Lawsuit: Fertility App Maker Sent Data to Google, Facebook

Marianne Kobasuk McGee reports:

A proposed class action lawsuit alleges Flo Health, a fertility-tracking mobile app maker, unlawfully shared sensitive user data with Google, Facebook and two other software vendors, who are named as co-defendants in the legal dispute.

The lawsuit comes on the heels of a recent settlement between Flo Health and the Federal Trade Commission over similar data sharing privacy issues (see: FTC Orders Health App Vendor to Revamp Privacy Practices).

The lawsuit complaint filed in a California federal court on Sept. 2 against Wilmington, Delaware-based startup Flo Health, as well as Google, Facebook and two data analytics vendors – AppsFlyer Inc. and Flurry Inc. – alleges violations of several state and federal laws, including California privacy laws, the Stored Communications Act and the Federal Wiretap Act, among other claims.