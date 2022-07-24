Lawsuit: Chicago police misused ShotSpotter in murder case

Jul 242022
July 24, 2022
Garance Burke and Michael Tarm of AP report:
A federal lawsuit filed Thursday alleges Chicago police misused “unreliable” gunshot detection technology and failed to pursue other leads in investigating a grandfather from the city’s South Side who was charged with killing a neighbor.
Chicago prosecutors used audio picked up by a network of sensors installed by the gunshot detection company ShotSpotter as critical evidence in charging Michael Williams with murder in 2020 for allegedly shooting the man inside his car.
Read more at APNews.
h/t, FourthAmendment.com