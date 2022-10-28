Lawmakers trip over privacy and security of digital dollar

Oct 282022
 
 October 28, 2022  Posted by  Laws

Caitlin Reilly reports:

Lawmakers from both parties say the Federal Reserve needs legislative authority to issue a digital dollar, but the two sides have so far been unable to find a balance between privacy and security that could overcome the partisan divide.

The gap also appears to be widening, potentially stopping a digital currency before it ever gets issued. At least one Republican who three years ago warned the U.S. could fall behind without a Fed-issued digital dollar is now not so sure. Another Republican, Tom Emmer of Minnesota, introduced legislation in January that would prohibit the Fed from issuing a digital dollar to an individual.

Read more at RollCall.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

