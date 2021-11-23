Lawmakers push for federal data privacy law after report revealed Amazon is gutting state legislation
Andrew Wyrich reports:
Several lawmakers are calling for Congress to pass federal data privacy legislation in the wake of Amazon reportedly killing or undermining bills in 25 states over the past several years.
Last week, Reuters reported that confidential documents showed that the retail giant pushed to kill privacy bills in several states by increasing political donations, or lobbying to have amendments put into the bills. In one example, Reuters noted that Amazon drafted privacy legislation in Virginia, which was eventually passed, and convinced a state Democrat to introduce it.
