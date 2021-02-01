Lawmakers press NSA for answers about Juniper hack from 2015

Justin Katz reports:

A group of Democratic lawmakers is calling on the National Security Agency to account for its part in the five-year-old breach of Juniper Networks, following a congressional investigation of the company last year.

“The American people have a right to know why NSA did not act after the Juniper hack to protect the government from the serious threat posed by supply chain hacks. A similar supply chain hack was used in the recent SolarWinds breach, in which several government agencies were compromised with malware snuck into the company’s software updates,” the lawmakers wrote in a Jan. 28 letter to NSA chief Gen. Paul Nakasone.