Lawmakers kick the can down the road on discussing the most contentious issues of privacy legislation

Lauren Feiner reports:

As California’s digital privacy bill hurtles toward the first day of enforcement on July 1, federal lawmakers are under pressure to establish a national standard.

Several proposals are making their way around Congress but two points of contention still threaten to hold up negotiations over new legislation. First is preemption: the question of whether a federal law should override state laws, which Republicans tend to favor to create consistency for businesses. Democrats often argue it would prevent states from creating stronger laws in the future.

Second is the question of whether individuals should be able to sue companies they believe violated their rights, a typically Democrat-backed concept known as private right of action.