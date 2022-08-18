Lawmakers Demand FBI, DHS, and Others Reveal Purchases of Personal Data That Circumvent Warrants

Aug 182022
August 18, 2022 Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
Dell Cameron reports:
Two top Democrats in the House of Representatives have issued requests to a host of federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, demanding details of alleged purchases of Americans’ personal data. The lawmakers accuse the seven federal agencies of using commercial dealings with data brokers and so-called location aggregators to sidestep warrant requirements in obtaining Americans’ private data.
Read more at Gizmodo.