Law That Made Social Media Possible Faces Supreme Court Test

Jan 102023
Greg Stohr reports:
A set of US Supreme Court cases could transform the legal landscape for social media companies by the end of the court’s term in late June, with potentially wide-reaching implications for political discourse and the 2024 elections.
The justices have already agreed to decide whether social media companies can be held liable for promoting harmful content posted by their users. Until now, the answer has been no, with federal appeals courts saying a provision known as Section 230 grants them sweeping immunity.
