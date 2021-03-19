Law Firm Wins Fired Lawyer’s Suit Over Analyzing Cell Phone Data

Brian Flood reports:

The law firm Zukowski, Rogers, Flood & McArdle didn’t violate the Stored Communications Act by having data extracted from a fired attorney’s smart phone, because only the phone’s internal storage was accessed and copied, a federal court in Illinois said Thursday.

ZRFM paid for attorney David Loughnane’s cell phone and its associated bills. The firm had no written policies on attorneys’ use of their firm-funded phones, and Loughnane used his for both work and personal purposes.

Read more on Bloomberg. The case is Loughnane v. Zukowski Rogers Flood & McArdle, N.D. Ill., No. 1:19-cv-00086, 3/18/21.

