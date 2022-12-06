Law Enforcement Is Extracting Tons Of Data From Vehicle Infotainment Systems

Tim Cushing writes:

For years, cars have collected massive amounts of data. And for years, this data has been extraordinarily leaky. Manufacturers don’t like to discuss how much data gets phoned home from vehicle systems. They also don’t like to discuss the attack vectors these systems create, either for malicious hackers or slightly less malicious law enforcement investigators.

The golden age of surveillance definitely covers cars and their infotainment systems. A murder investigation had dead-ended until cops decided to access the on-board computers in the victim’s truck, which led investigators to the suspect nearly two years after the investigation began.

And whatever investigators can’t access themselves will be sold to them.