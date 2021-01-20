Law enforcement agencies are looking for dents to invade user privacy through the loopholes in Android and iOS ecosystems

Arooj Ahmed writes:

If you believe that your data and information is perfectly safe and is well-protected by your phones, or if you think that when your phone offers you ‘end-to-end’ encryption and it really keeps your data protected, then you are wrong!

Recently, three researchers from Johns Hopkins University carried out research about the individual protection that our phones provide. However, to their sheer disappointment, they found out that there are serious loopholes in the infrastructure of the type of protection both Android and iOS provide. And any knowledgeable person or law enforcement agencies can access our data if they have the right tools to know and exploit these vulnerabilities.