Latest Nova Scotia privacy breach reveals names, medical conditions, sexual abuse details

May 132020
Yvonne Colbert reports:
The Nova Scotia government is saying very little about another privacy breach, this one involving an unknown number of Workers’ Compensation Board appeal decisions that include the names of workers and some intimate personal information about them.
The government removed the documents after being informed by CBC that the decisions were unredacted and contained workers’ names and their personal information, as well as the names of their employers.
Read more on CBC.ca.