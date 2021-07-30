Last Part of the Brazilian Data Protection Law (LGPD) – Administrative Sanctions – Takes Effect August 1, 2021
Renata Neeser of Littler writes:
Starting August 1, 2021, the Brazilian Data Protection Law (LGPD) will have some teeth.
The LGPD was enacted in August 2018, but its provisions were scheduled to take effect in three separate phases. The provisions relating to the creation of the Brazilian National Data Protection Agency (ANPD) and its role in enforcing the new law became effective in December 2018, although the ANPD did not become operational until November 2020. The general provisions relating to the rights of data subjects and obligations of data controllers, processors, and privacy officers took effect in September 2020. Finally, the provisions authorizing the administrative sanctions the ANPD can impose are scheduled to take effect on August 1, 2021.
