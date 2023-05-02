Largest US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Faces Lawsuit Over Illegal Customer Biometrics Collection

APB reports:
According to a proposed class-action lawsuit, Coinbase Inc., the largest crypto exchange in the US by trading volume, has been illegally collecting face templates and fingerprints of its customers, which violates the biometric privacy law in Illinois. As per a Bloomberg report, the suit, which was filed in federal court in San Francisco, claims that the cryptocurrency exchange obtains facial data from copies of government-issued IDs and selfies that users must provide when creating an account. Additionally, Coinbase gathers fingerprint data from customers when they use fingerprint-scanning technology to log into their accounts.
The case is 3:23-cv-02123, Massel v. Coinbase, Inc. in the Northern District of California. The complaint is available from Recap .