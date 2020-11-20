LAPD Bans Use of Clearview AI Facial Recognition

 November 20, 2020  Posted by  Surveillance, U.S.

FromEPIC.org:

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) issued a moratorium on the use of third-party commercial facial recognition systems including Clearview AI. However, the LAPD will continue to use a Los Angeles County system which searches booking images. LAPD officers have used Clearview AI at least 475 times since 2019. Clearview AI is a particularly dangerous facial recognition system because it queries a database of over 3 billion images scraped from social media sites, compromising the privacy of more individuals than smaller-scale systems. EPIC recently filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit seeking information on Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) use of Clearview AI. EPIC leads a campaign to Ban Face Surveillance.

