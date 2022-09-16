Lakeville Schools: Release of student information to candidate was policy, not a mistake

Sep 162022
September 16, 2022 U.S., Youth & Schools
Babs Santos reports:
Some parents in the Lakeville Area School District are upset over what they’re calling a breach of trust.
But the district says it was only following school policy when it released the personal information of students to a political candidate who requested it.
Read more at Fox9.
Once again, parents seem shocked to discover that public directory information means public. Time for the district to reconsider how it defines public directory information or for more parents to opt out at the beginning of each school year when they are sent FERPA notices and opt out explanations.