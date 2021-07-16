LA: Reality show crew’s appearance at vehicle crash site raises questions about privacy, quality of care among witnesses
July 16, 2021 Healthcare, U.S.
Phil Kiefer reports:
A motorcycle crash in the Marigny on the night of July 7 has raised concerns from neighbors about the response from New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, which brought along a production crew for the A&E reality show, “Nightwatch.” The show follows the city’s EMS service from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.*, and resumed shooting in the city late last year.
Several neighbors who posted their accounts to social media claimed that EMTs prioritized camera access over care. But EMS officials and 44 Blue, the production company filming the show, say that both cameras and EMTs followed protocols, and that the patient did not receive substandard care.
