L.A. County agrees to $28.85-million settlement with Bryant family over crash photos

March 1, 2023 Breaches, Court, Featured News, Govt
Keri Blakinger reports:
Los Angeles County agreed Tuesday to pay $28.85 million to the family of Kobe Bryant, concluding three years of litigation that began after deputies shared graphic photos of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the Lakers star, his daughter and seven others.
The settlement agreement filed in federal court also resolves pending litigation originally filed in state court and adds to the $15 million a jury had already awarded to the basketball star’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, after a trial in federal court last year.
Read more at L.A. Times.