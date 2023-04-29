Kr: New Eraser Service Empowers Children and Adolescents to Control Their Online Personal Information

Unofficial translation

Press release

April 24, 2023

On April 24, the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) launched the “Eraser Service” pilot project, also known as the “Right to Be Forgotten Pilot Project for Children and Adolescents” to provide digital natives, specifically children and adolescents, with greater control over personal information. With this new service, children and adolescents who want to delete posts they made when they were younger can now conveniently do so.

As children and adolescents tend to accumulate a lot of personal information online for a long time, it can be challenging to request the deletion or suspension of such information. The Eraser Service aims to assist children and adolescents in exercising their right to self-determination of personal information.

Starting April 24, individuals up to the age of 24 can request the removal of their posts made when they were under 18 years old through the service. To use the service, individuals must go to the service page in the Personal Information Portal and attach the URL of the post they wish to delete, as well as materials that prove that it is a self-post. The PIPC will request the service provider to exclude access on behalf of the individual.

Jeongryeol Lee, Secretary General of the PIPC, said, “I believe that the Eraser Service enables children and adolescents to exercise their right to control over their personal information, which is a fundamental right as data subjects. The PIPC will actively support children and adolescents to use the service conveniently, and expand the personal information protection support for younger generations in consultation with relevant ministries and experts.”