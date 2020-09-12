KR: Gov’t to enhance virus-related privacy protection amid concerns over data breach

 September 12, 2020  Posted by  Govt, Healthcare, Non-U.S., Surveillance

Woo Jae-yeon reports:

The South Korean government on Friday announced additional measures to protect personal information, as the prolonged fight against the coronavirus pandemic has led to excessive data disclosures.
The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) released the measures to protect privacy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, aimed at minimizing harnessing private information.

Under the measures, businesses cannot demand the names of customers on handwritten entry logs but only part of their home addresses and phone numbers.

And local governments should follow the government’s privacy protection guidelines issued in March when they reveal the detailed location histories of COVID-19 patients in their regions.

Read more on Yonhap News Agency.

