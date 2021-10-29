Kr: Facebook recommended to pay 300,000-won compensation per victim over personal data breach

Oct 292021
Yonhap News Agency reports:
The state watchdog on personal information protection on Friday recommended the operator of Facebook to pay 300,000 won (US$256.70) in compensation to each of 181 users demanding damages for the provision of their personal information to third parties without consent.
[…]
The state watchdog in November concluded that Facebook passed personal data of at least 3.3 million of its total 18 million Korean users to third parties without the users’ consent between May 2012 and June 2018. The leaked data included the lists of the users’ Facebook friends.
Read more on Yonhap News Agency.