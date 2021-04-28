Kr: Developer of AI chatbot service fined for massive personal data breach

Apr 282021
April 28, 2021 Breaches, Featured News, Non-U.S.
Yonhap News reports:
South Korea’s data protection watchdog on Wednesday imposed a hefty monetary penalty on a startup for leaking a massive amount of personal information in the process of developing and commercializing a controversial female chatbot.
The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) said Scatter Lab, a Seoul-based startup, was ordered to pay 103.3 million won (US$92,900) in penalties — a penalty surcharge of 55.5 million won and an administrative fine of 47.8 million won — for illegally using personal information of its clients in the development and operation of its artificial intelligence-driven chatbot service called “Lee Luda.”
Read more on Yonhap News Agency.