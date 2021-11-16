KR: Chief of privacy protection watchdog apologizes after agency’s mistaken personal info leak

Yonhap reports:

The chief of the state watchdog on personal information protection has apologized for the recent leak of personal information of 181 petitioners involved in a Facebook personal data breach case.

The Personal Information Protection Commission mistakenly sent the personal information of all 181 petitioners to 19 of them earlier this month. The commission has been arbitrating between the petitioners and Facebook over the social networking service’s unauthorized leak of their personal data.

Read more on The Korea Herald.

